Indonesia's Free School Meals Programme Faces Further Budget Cuts

Indonesia reduces its budget for President Prabowo Subianto's free school meals programme to 229 trillion rupiah, down from an original 335 trillion rupiah. The programme, targeting 83 million recipients, faces cuts to boost efficiency amid concerns over fiscal health and allegations of corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:05 IST
Indonesia's Free School Meals Programme Faces Further Budget Cuts
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  • Indonesia

Indonesia has further slashed the budget for its flagship free school meals initiative, originally promised by President Prabowo Subianto during his election campaign, now set at 229 trillion rupiah ($12.81 billion), down from an initial 335 trillion rupiah.

Faced with the challenges of maintaining fiscal health, the programme - crucial to Prabowo's political mandate - has been a contentious issue, with officials aiming to improve efficiency while cutting the initiative's reach. Senior officials announced the adjustments as expected beneficiary numbers and kitchen operations are reduced.

The initiative, which started in January 2025, is grappling with logistical issues and food safety concerns, compounded by a significant corruption scandal involving former nutrition agency officials. Investigations are ongoing as the President calls for a focus on quality over quantity.

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