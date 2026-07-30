Scandal Unveiled: NEET Question Leak Sparks Controversy and Legal Action

The Central Bureau of Investigation in India has charged 13 individuals in relation to the leak of question papers for the national medical college entrance test, commonly known as NEET. The charges come in the wake of youth-led protests that forced the resignation of the education minister.

Approximately 2 million students initially took the exam in May, only for the test to be annulled due to the leaks. A second examination was scheduled for June. Those implicated include three subject experts from the National Testing Agency, several intermediaries who disseminated the questions, and two associates from coaching institutes. The CBI has confirmed all accused are currently held in custody.

This controversy has triggered the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draft a bill aiming to strengthen the legal framework around public exams. The proposals include increased prison terms and fines for violators, in response to this significant challenge during Modi's ongoing term.