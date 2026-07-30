High Stakes Black Sea Conflict: Drone Attacks Disrupt Russia's Grain Exports

On Thursday, a Ukrainian drone strike caused 'significant damage' to a major grain export terminal at Russia's Taman port on the Kerch Strait, a crucial link between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The information was confirmed by an agricultural market source.

The terminal, situated in Russia's southern Krasnodar region and managed by Demetra—one of Russia's largest agricultural entities—boasts a capacity of 5 million metric tons. Despite being approached, Demetra opted not to comment. The attack underscores recent tensions, as both Russia, the world's leading wheat exporter, and Ukraine continue to target each other's agricultural infrastructures and vessels in the Black Sea region.

Following a series of drone attacks since July 10, shipping activities in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, which once handled up to a quarter of Russian grain exports, have been halted. Russian exporters are diverting grain exports to deep-sea terminals in the Black Sea, albeit amid rising attacks. Moreover, international wheat prices are climbing due to concerns about stability in Black Sea supplies.