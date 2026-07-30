Poland: Missile Incident Unlikely Targeted Attack

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has clarified suspicions regarding a missile that fell in the east of the country overnight. In a statement to reporters on Thursday, Tusk assured that there is no evidence to suggest Poland was intentionally targeted.

'There are no reasons to state that Poland was targeted,' the Prime Minister emphasized, seeking to allay fears of a deliberate strike.

The incident had sparked concerns, but Tusk's reassurances aim to calm any unease about national security in Poland.