Palestinian Students Sue Columbia University Over Alleged Discrimination

A group of Palestinian students and faculty, both current and former, have launched a lawsuit against Columbia University. They claim that the institution has engaged in discriminatory practices against its Palestinian community.

Filed in New York, the lawsuit outlines a series of alleged actions that plaintiffs say have marginalized Palestinian students and staff since late 2023. The case brings to light issues of discrimination and fairness within the academic sphere.

This legal action adds to the ongoing discourse about equality and justice in educational institutions, pressing for significant reforms to ensure inclusive environments for all students and staff.