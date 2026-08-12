Palestinian Students Sue Columbia University Over Alleged Discrimination

Current and former Palestinian students and faculty have filed a lawsuit against Columbia University, alleging discriminatory practices against Palestinians. The case was filed in New York, highlighting ongoing tensions and demands for accountability within academic institutions since late 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:09 IST
Palestinian Students Sue Columbia University Over Alleged Discrimination
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  • United States

A group of Palestinian students and faculty, both current and former, have launched a lawsuit against Columbia University. They claim that the institution has engaged in discriminatory practices against its Palestinian community.

Filed in New York, the lawsuit outlines a series of alleged actions that plaintiffs say have marginalized Palestinian students and staff since late 2023. The case brings to light issues of discrimination and fairness within the academic sphere.

This legal action adds to the ongoing discourse about equality and justice in educational institutions, pressing for significant reforms to ensure inclusive environments for all students and staff.

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