Tensions Escalate as Jharkhand Students Demand CBI Probe Amid Police Crackdown

Babulal Marandi, the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, has accused the police of forcibly removing protesting students in the early hours of Wednesday. The students were demonstrating against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Marandi claimed that senior police officials, including the City SP, SSP, and DC, visited the protest site around 1:30-2 AM to dismantle the ongoing protest. He alleged that the administration was attempting to silence the movement to prevent a CBI investigation into the alleged malpractices. Despite official assertions that the examinations had been canceled, Marandi insisted that only a thorough investigation would suffice.

The tensions reached a peak following a protest march on Monday, where demonstrators attempted to 'gherao' the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha. Police responded with water cannons and lathi charges to disperse the crowds. Students are steadfast in their demands for a CBI probe and systemic reforms in the state's recruitment processes.