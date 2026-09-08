Taliban Rule Is Closing Afghan Children Out of Their Future

Five years after the Taliban returned to power, Afghanistan's children are growing up under rules that have narrowed their education, freedom and ability to imagine a different life. Some areas may feel more secure than during years of open conflict, yet UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett says this limited improvement cannot hide the deep harm caused by systematic discrimination, repression and ideological control across the country.

In a new report to the UN Human Rights Council, Bennett warns that the Taliban's policies are reshaping almost every part of childhood and youth in Afghanistan, where young people make up most of the population. Children are losing access to inclusive education, free expression and meaningful participation in public life, while discrimination against girls and women is becoming part of their everyday surroundings.

Girls Are Watching Their Opportunities Disappear

Girls remain banned from education beyond the sixth grade, cutting them off from secondary schools, universities and many future careers at the very age when their ambitions should be expanding. Bennett said the loss reaches far beyond classrooms because prolonged isolation, uncertainty and shrinking choices are damaging girls' mental health while weakening Afghanistan's future workforce and social development.

The report also raises concern about gender-based violence, child and forced marriage, child labour, corporal punishment and growing pressure on young people to follow restrictive ideological expectations. These conditions are unfolding after decades of war, widespread poverty and unmet humanitarian needs, leaving many families with few resources to protect their children or find safer alternatives.

Weakened Institutions Leave Vulnerable Children Unprotected

Bennett said the Taliban has dismantled legal protections and weakened or repurposed institutions that previously supported children's rights, exposing more young people to abuse, violence and exploitation. Children living in poverty, remote communities or displacement face some of the greatest dangers, along with returnees from other countries, children with disabilities and members of marginalised ethnic or religious groups.

Restrictions on the media, culture and freedom of expression are also reducing the range of ideas and experiences available to young Afghans. Many children now live with fear, isolation and uncertainty instead of having safe places where they can ask questions, develop their own opinions and picture a life shaped by personal choice.

Bennett warned that widespread despair, combined with limited education or no schooling at all, could create future security problems and drive greater migration. A generation denied skills, opportunity and hope may struggle to support itself, contribute to communities or take part in rebuilding the country.

Resilient Young Afghans Still Need Global Support

Afghan children should not be viewed only through their suffering. Many continue to support their families, help their communities and search for alternative ways to study despite extraordinary pressure. Their creativity and determination show what remains possible when young people receive learning opportunities, practical support and space to make their voices heard.

The Special Rapporteur called on the Taliban to end discriminatory policies, reopen comprehensive education to girls, strengthen child-protection and justice systems, prevent child marriage and child labour, ban corporal punishment, and restore inclusive healthcare and social assistance for children with disabilities.

Bennett also urged governments to fully fund Afghanistan's humanitarian response, support alternative learning routes for girls, expand safe pathways for Afghans at risk and invest in mine-clearance programmes and youth-led projects. He called for continued support for accountability efforts, including the International Criminal Court and the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Afghanistan.

Five years of restrictive rule and economic decline have changed the conditions in which Afghan children are growing up. Protecting their rights today is essential for giving them the knowledge, freedom and confidence needed to shape Afghanistan's future rather than inherit a country defined by lost opportunities.