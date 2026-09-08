Leaders Emphasize Literacy as Key to Prosperity on International Literacy Day

Key political figures, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, endorsed the power of literacy in fighting poverty and fostering a brighter future on International Literacy Day. Advocates emphasized quality education, aligning with the theme 'Literacy for people, the planet, and prosperity'. Celebrations further highlighted the potential of literacy in societal empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:09 IST
Leaders Emphasize Literacy as Key to Prosperity on International Literacy Day
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Literacy Day, political leaders across India underscored the transformative power of literacy as a tool to eradicate poverty and ensure a brighter future. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the importance of universal access to quality education, regardless of economic status, as the means to breaking poverty and unemployment cycles.

Simultaneously, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the theme 'Literacy for people, the planet, and prosperity,' calling for a renewed focus on quality education. Highlighting the landmark Right to Education Act, 2009, Kharge reaffirmed his party's commitment to increasing the education budget and enhancing technology-driven learning to achieve better learning outcomes.

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, and Former Union Minister Praful Patel echoed similar sentiments, iterating that literacy extends beyond basic reading and writing skills. They asserted its potential to empower individuals to shape their futures and highlighted the enduring necessity of promoting education at all societal levels. International Literacy Day marks its 60th anniversary under UNESCO's thematic celebration.

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