The Taliban’s Education Bans Are Becoming Afghanistan’s Next Development Crisis

Five years after the Taliban returned to power, the most consequential change in Afghanistan may be unfolding not on the battlefield, but inside classrooms, homes and the daily routines of children. Education, expression and participation have narrowed so sharply that an entire generation is growing up with fewer choices at precisely the stage when those choices shape adulthood.

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett warns that the damage is especially severe for girls, who remain barred from education beyond the sixth grade. But the consequences reach further than lost schooling, touching mental health, family pressures, child protection, workforce development and the ability of young Afghans to imagine a life beyond the restrictions surrounding them.

The deeper risk is cumulative. Every year of missed education, reduced social participation and weaker protection adds to a future deficit in skills, income, institutional capacity and confidence. For a country already carrying the effects of conflict, poverty and humanitarian strain, the cost of constraining childhood may eventually be measured across an entire economy and society.

Girls are losing more than years of education

The ban on girls studying beyond the sixth grade does more than interrupt academic progression. It closes the route to secondary education, university and many professions, narrowing economic independence and career possibilities before girls have had the chance to explore them.

Bennett links that loss to prolonged isolation, uncertainty and deteriorating mental health. Education provides more than qualifications: it creates social networks, exposure to ideas and a pathway into public and professional life. Removing those opportunities can shrink both immediate wellbeing and the range of futures young people believe are available to them.

The national implications are equally serious. Restricting half the population from advanced education reduces the pool of future teachers, healthcare workers, professionals and skilled employees. The effect does not end when a girl leaves school; it can reappear years later through labour shortages, lower household earning potential and weakened institutional capacity.

This is why the education ban has become a development issue as well as a rights issue. The longer it remains in place, the more deeply its consequences become embedded in Afghanistan's future workforce and social structure.

Childhood is being reshaped far beyond the school gate

The pressure facing Afghan children extends into homes and communities. Bennett highlights gender-based violence, child and forced marriage, child labour, corporal punishment and growing ideological pressure, all operating in a country where poverty and unmet humanitarian needs leave many families with limited room to protect children from exploitation or hardship.

Institutional weakness compounds those risks. Legal protections and structures that previously supported children's rights have, according to Bennett, been dismantled, weakened or repurposed, reducing the options available when children face abuse, violence or discrimination.

Some groups face even greater exposure. Children living in poverty, displacement or remote areas, along with returnees, children with disabilities and members of marginalised ethnic or religious communities, can encounter multiple disadvantages at once.

Restrictions do not fall on a level social landscape. Families with money, connections or mobility may be better positioned to find alternatives, while poorer and more isolated households have fewer escape routes when formal education, legal protection or social assistance becomes harder to access.

A generation with fewer ideas may also inherit fewer options

Restrictions on media, culture and freedom of expression are narrowing the information environment around young Afghans. Bennett warns that many children now have fewer spaces in which to ask questions, encounter different ideas or develop opinions independently. This loss is easy to underestimate because it is less visible than a closed school. Yet exposure to culture, debate and alternative viewpoints shapes how young people form ambitions, understand society and decide what roles they might occupy within it.

Bennett also warns that despair, combined with limited schooling and weak economic prospects, could contribute to future migration and security pressures. That is not an inevitable outcome, but the risk is significant enough to matter: societies with large numbers of young people excluded from education and opportunity can face deeper social and economic strains over time.

The concern, then, is not only that children are losing opportunities today. It is that restricted learning, weaker protections and narrower horizons may shape the kind of society Afghanistan becomes when this generation reaches adulthood.

The hardest task is preserving routes to opportunity

Afghan children are not passive in the face of these pressures. Many continue to support their families, contribute to communities and seek alternative ways to learn, demonstrating that demand for education and participation remains strong even where formal opportunities have been restricted.

Bennett has called on the Taliban to reopen comprehensive education to girls, strengthen child-protection and justice systems, prevent child marriage and child labour, prohibit corporal punishment and restore inclusive healthcare and social support. He has also urged governments to support alternative education routes, humanitarian assistance, safe pathways for Afghans at risk, mine clearance and youth-led initiatives.

The international policy challenge is that humanitarian relief alone cannot solve the deeper problem. Food, shelter and healthcare may address immediate needs, but children also need education, legal protection and the ability to participate in society if they are to enter adulthood with viable choices.

Five years of restrictive rule have already altered the conditions under which Afghan children are growing up. The longer those constraints persist, the harder they will be to reverse because the damage accumulates through missed learning, reduced skills and lost confidence.