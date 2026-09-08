GE Aerospace's $11.75B Strategic Acquisition of Consolidated Precision Products

In a strategic move to bolster its production capabilities, GE Aerospace has declared plans to acquire the castings supplier Consolidated Precision Products for a staggering $11.75 billion. This acquisition, unveiled on Tuesday, signifies GE's pursuit to streamline its supply chain and address ongoing constraints affecting engine production.

As the aerospace industry grapples with the challenges of satisfying robust demand for engines and aftermarket solutions, castings have emerged as a critical bottleneck. GE Aerospace, now a standalone entity since 2024, is set to incorporate CPP’s expertise to ensure sufficient production capacity well into the next decade.

The acquisition not only aims to secure casting capacity but also brings new engine technology closer to actualization, potentially reducing development times. While GE's shares remained stable, the market reacted to the news with Howmet Aerospace shares falling as the sector anticipates adjustments in the competitive landscape.