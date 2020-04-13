The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is becoming more and more exciting in every week, mainly during this crisis hour of global lockdown when viewers really need more entertaining television series.

The Curse of Oak Island is widely known for always coming up with some sort of interesting discovery, which are enough to hold viewers who incessantly ask for more. And Season 7 is highly focussed on this direction compared to previous seasons.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 titled 'A Leaf of Faith' is set to hit the small screens tomorrow and the viewers are passionately waiting to know what they are going to see in it. The team members led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina are fascinated by what appears to be a man-made swamp. They believe that the revelations of the swamp will assist them in reaching the treasure directly. In the episode 21, Money Pit seems to be closer than ever.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 titled 'A Leaf of Faith' – The Restalls return to Oak Island with exciting new artifacts while Rick, Marty and the team reach new depths in the Money Pit in their final push before winter.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 titled 'Springing the Trap', the team discovered something unusual, which Marty commented 'spooky and spookier'. The team made significant findings last week although there was another minute disappointment as the location of the elusive Money Pit continues to remain a mystery.

The researchers and team were focusing on locating Shaft 6. This is nothing but a searcher tunnel built way back in 1861 that likely to be linked with Money Pit. Their target depth was between 100 and 120 ft.

However, the drilling in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 reach 150 ft. The pickings were becoming slim, as Monster&Critics clarified, the wood had petered out, and the hammer grab was just pulling up muck and water. "We found evidence of a collapse zone, but not enough to be sure it is the collapse zone of the Money Pit," Marty said.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 titled 'A Leaf of Faith' on Tuesday, April 14 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

