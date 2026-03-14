North Korea's Latest Missile Test Sparks Global Concerns
North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. The Japanese government indicated it was likely a ballistic missile, which the coast guard confirmed appeared to have fallen into the sea, raising international tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:05 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has once again put the world on alert by firing an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast. This recent activity was reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on Saturday, citing military sources.
There are indications from the Japanese government that the projectile may be a ballistic missile. The Japanese coast guard noted that the missile appeared to have landed in the sea, alluding to potential security threats.
The event has heightened international concerns, drawing focus on North Korea's ongoing military actions and the implications for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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