Beard or not?: Kartik Aaryan asks fans

Sharing a close-up selfie of himself, actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday reached out to his social media fans and sought their help to make a decision with his beard.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:05 IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a close-up selfie of himself, actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday reached out to his social media fans and sought their help to make a decision with his beard. The 29-year-old, in the shared picture on Instagram, can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt as he poses for the camera.

Taking it to the captions, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor wrote: "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun (Feel like looking sexy all over again. Should I remove my beard)?" The post was quick enough to grab the online commentators' attention and many penned their preferences in the comments section.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The young star, throughout the lockdown period, has made distinctive efforts through social media, be it through his monologue or rapping, to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus and the importance to stay at home.

The effort made by the actor in his 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' inspired monologue, grabbed the attention of many, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After getting praise and a retweet for his first monologue video by PM Modi, the actor has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 377. (ANI)

