New York feels the same as 9/11 amid coronavirus crisis, says Robert De Niro

PTI | New York | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:17 IST
Robert De Niro (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

As New York has become the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic in the US, Robert De Niro says the city "feels the same" as it did during 9/11. The veteran actor, who has never minced his words while criticizing President Donald Trump, said he was unimpressed by the delayed response of the federal government, reported Deadline.

"I wish that people, the government had acted earlier. They had enough warning. Because we would not be at this stage of this pandemic, I think, if that had happened," De Niro said during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. The New York native was asked how New York feels compared to after 9/11.

"It feels the same, except this is… like something, we see in a movie. It happened so fast. It's unreal to see every big city in the world just sort of empty. You only see that in a movie, and it's happening to us," De Niro said. The 76-year-old Hollywood star, however, praised the state's governor Andrew Cuomo for his "great job." "It's so refreshing to see him speak and take charge, no matter what happens… He took action." De Niro also appreciated Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "I think he's great. He's a New Yorker. Italian-American. I understand him without him having to say too much." The official death toll in the U.S. has topped 35,000, with more than 700,000 confirmed infections.

