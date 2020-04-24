Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

The previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies were all successful in creating records in the box office. Now it's time for all of us to put our eyes on the making, developments and release of Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is undeniably one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for around three years. There is no doubt that Johnny Depp's performance as Captain Jack Sparrow highly accumulated positive responses from global viewers. But these days rumours are up in the air that the 56-year-old actor will not reprise his role in the sixth movie of the franchise.

Avid fans and followers of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are curious to know the name of the actors to be seen. The majority of the viewers are disappointed to learn that Johnny Depp may not be back. A petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider his returning.

The petition with an urge to return Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has accumulated over 185,000 signatures, the figure is close to 200,000. Here's what the petitioner says:

"Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. One of the reasons is his personal issues as well. He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine someone else portraying this instead of him? Or no Jack Sparrow at all? Disney is rebooting Dead Men Tell No Tales because of its box office but don't they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for. Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl! They have to bring him back to rule the seas again or we will never watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movie without our Captain." Petitioner

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Brenton Thwaites are also likely to reprise their roles as Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann and Henry Turner respectively.

The release date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the movie franchise.

