Matteo De Cosmo, art director on 'Luke Cage', dies due to coronavirus

New York-based art director Matteo De Cosmo, who worked on popular series such as "Luke Cage" and "The Punisher", has died at the age of 52 due to complications from COVID-19. He also worked on ABC Studios series "Harlem's Kitchen", which halted production in March because of the pandemic

"Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion, and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people. We will miss him," said "Harlem's Kitchen" showrunner Zahir McGhee in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. De Cosmo is survived by his wife, Aris, and son, Marcello.