Maha allows conditional film shoot in non-containment zones

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shooting of films, television serials, and digital series will be allowed in non-containment zones in Maharashtra in the latest phase of the lockdown with certain conditions, as per an order issued by the state government on Sunday. Issuing a Government Resolution (GR), the Cultural Affairs Ministry said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production works by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government.

"Violation of the rules will lead to stopping of the work," it said. Producers will have to apply to managing director of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre, Cultural Development Corporation, the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon, Mumbai, and to district collectors outside Mumbai for resuming shootings.

The order stated that social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly with focus on personal hygiene. "Crowd cannot be allowed to be gathered while shooting is on. Norms have to be adhered to while using air conditioning system (on sets). Precautions need to be taken while transporting shooting equipment, artists and technicians," the GR said.

Earlier in the day, the state government extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities in non-containment regions under the "Mission Begin Again".

