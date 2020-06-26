How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

Crash Landing On You aired the final episode on February 16 but the 'BinJin' fans are still having a hard time getting over Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin couple. Social media is flooded with posts about the stars and thousands of requesting for the renewal of the show which became the highest-rated tvN drama and the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

While there hasn't been an official announcement about the renewal of Crash Landing On You for Season 2 yet, fans are hooking up on some old interviews of the actors which have gone viral once again. One such interesting interview was during promotions for the movie "The Negotiation" starring both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin in which the actress talked about the bond that both the actors share and how it translates to onscreen teamwork.

Talking about the "dual-filming process", Son Ye-Jin explains during the shooting that they had to see each other through the monitor instead of the normal way where they see each other as they act.

She goes on to say that even though filming wasn't easy, Hyun Bin and she clicked really well because of their sense of "camaraderie" developed by common things between them.

Son Ye-Jin also hilariously teases her co-star in the interview asking if she was the only one who felt that way.

Watch the full interview, originally shot in 2018:

Rumors about Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin being in a relationship have been making rounds from quite some time now especially because they are so popular among fans. Dating rumors about the two actors gained steam multiple times over the last couple of years as well when they starred in the film "The Negotiation".

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is these days one of the most anticipated South Korean drama for the success of Season 1 and the viewers are ardently waiting to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on the screen. Hyun Bin's fans in the Philippines are also excited as he joined Philippine telco Smart as an endorser. The 37-year-old actor said in a video release that he was glad to be a part of the telco's roster of endorsers.

"Hello, Philippines! I am Hyun Bin. I am glad to be part of the Smart family. I am going to show you my best in my new campaign with Smart. So please keep an eye on me and Smart," Hyun Bin said.