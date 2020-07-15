Paatal Lok Season 2 renewed? Anushka Sharma, Amazon receive court notice

The success of Paatal Lok Season 1 was beautiful, which will surely pave the way for Season 2. The viewers are ardently waiting for the second season of Indian Hindi-language crime thriller web television series that is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is yet to be renewed but fans believe it will be done sooner. The series lovers believe that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a countrywide and global pandemic is the current obstacle on the track of its renewal.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is expected to commence where it ended in Season 1. The cast for the second season are Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary, Bodhisattva Sharma as Siddharth, Ishwak Singh as Imran Ansari, Gul Panag as Renu, Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra, Swastika Mukherjee as Dolly, Niharika Lyra Dutt as Sara Matthews to name a few. Many supporting actors are likely to be present in Paatal Lok Season 2.

In a review in the Film Companion, Anupama Chopra praised Anushka Sharma for producing Paatal Lok and wrote "Paatal Lok is a tightly knit thriller [...] our perception of the characters shifts as the story unravels so that it becomes impossible to decide the good, bad and ugly".

Recently, Amazon Prime Video and Anushka Sharma received a notice from the Punjab and Haryana Court on a petition saying that the web series had defamed the Sikh community. According to the petition, there were objectionable contents in episode three titled 'A history of violence' that was set in a village of Punjab.

"The respondents have purposely and maliciously within intent of creating communal disharmony and caste-based clashes have shown two communities in a bad light," said the petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon, India.com noted.

Paatal Lok Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

