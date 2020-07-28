Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zee TV launches Amharic channel in Africa despite lockdown challenges

Zee Alem, targeted mainly at the Ethiopian market, brings the number of network's channels to eight, broadcasting mainly Bollywood entertainment and serials in different languages across the African continent. It is the first channel broadcasting novellas, popularly known as soap operas, in Ethiopia and has already found great favour amongst locals as the country's economy improves.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:24 IST
Zee TV launches Amharic channel in Africa despite lockdown challenges

Zee TV has launched a new channel in the Amharic language of north-east Africa despite the challenges of the global lockdown caused by the coronavirus epidemic. Zee Alem, targeted mainly at the Ethiopian market, brings the number of network's channels to eight, broadcasting mainly Bollywood entertainment and serials in different languages across the African continent.

It is the first channel broadcasting novellas, popularly known as soap operas, in Ethiopia and has already found great favour amongst locals as the country's economy improves. The channel is broadcast on the DSTV platform of South African satellite broadcast giant Multichoice.

Harish Goyal, CEO of Zee Africa and Asia Pacific, said the launch of Zee Alem was "certainly not easy". "We had to overcome the mental block of the lockdown, but we decided that we had to turn the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic into an opportunity, especially since the decision to launch Zee Alem was taken in 2019 already," the Singapore-based senior executive told PTI.

"Exploring the opportunities, we found that the artistes required (for dubbing into Amharic) were more easily available during the lockdown. We also found an East African country which had not been so seriously affected by the pandemic and where there was only a night curfew where we could do the work," added Goyal. He would not say which country this was, considering this a business advantage.

"We also helped create jobs with locals, supporting about 100 families in the process. "We have a number of projects currently under way in Africa, which we believe is still a largely untapped continent. We are planning to launch another channel later this year as well," said Goyal.

Zee first established its presence in South Africa in 1996 with its original Hindi language channel Zee TV, expanding to other countries through its association with DSTV. Over the last five years, the network has launched various channels in Africa, including its flagship channel Zee World in English.

"Zee World was the first of its kind and has been customised to suit mainstream viewers on the continent," said Goyal. "The success of Zee World has increased the demand for Zee shows and made it one of Africa's best loved family entertainment channels," he added.

Among the most popular series on this channel is the period epic "Jodha Akbar" with a soundtrack in Zulu, one of the most widely-spoken indigenous languages in South Africa..

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

France's global nuclear fusion device a puzzle of huge parts

A hugely ambitious project to replicate the energy of the sun is entering a critical phase, as scientists and technicians in southern France begin assembling huge parts of a nuclear fusion device, an international experiment aimed to develo...

Tesla says it took government payroll benefits to offset coronavirus shutdowns

Tesla Inc received payroll related benefits from the government in the first half of the year to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business, the electric carmaker said in a filing on Tuesday.The company, whose Chief ...

Railways surpasses last year's freight loading for July 27

The Railways has inched ahead of 2019s freight loading by managing to load 3.13 MT of goods on July 27 as compared to 3.12 MT on the same date last year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national transporter said o...

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday

Afghanistans Islamist Taliban militants announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, offering some respite from weeks of increasing violence. Disagreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020