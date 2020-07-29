Trace Lysette to produce docuseries 'Trans in Trumpland'

Trace Lysette, best known for the series "Transparent" and the film "Hustlers", is set to executive produce the upcoming documentary series "Trans in Trumpland". The trans actor will back the doc alongside Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, reported Variety.

The four-part series follows four people as they engage in the fight for transgender equality in the US during the Trump presidency. "Trans in Trumpland" will be directed by trans filmmaker Tony Zosherafatain.

Lysette said she is look forward to joining the "brilliant trans-led team" and to showcase the resistance of trans siblings during this trying time. "I hope this series can make a difference and that we can look back on this period in the future and be proud of the fact that we always find a way, we always push through against all odds," the actor said in a statement.

The docu series has been created by New York City-based TransWave Films and produced by Jamie DiNicola..