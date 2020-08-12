The Vampire Diaries: Julie Plec’s opinion on Season 9’s creation, know other vital facts

The future of The Vampire Diaries is not ensured at all. Fans may be craving for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 for a long time, but there has been no development since Season 8 dropped its finale in March 2017.

A rumour was up in the web world that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 would be released on The CW in March 2021. There has been no official confirmation on it. The Netflix viewers and The CW audience still question often if there will be a ninth season.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is ever renewed, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

Some claim that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be directed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. But Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of ninth season. According to the series developer Plec, she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9's plot is believed to commence where Season 8 ended. The last season portrayed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

On the other hand, many fans are worried about the future of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 as Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He hinted that he would no longer like to play the role of a vampire again. Nina Dobrev even refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in the series.

The reason of not preferring to reprise roles is probably the purported romantic link between Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev. Their alleged link resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed. Due to this reason, we believe they said No to their roles in the ninth season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

