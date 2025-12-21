20-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Assault on Minor in Sheeshganj

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Sheeshganj for allegedly assaulting a minor, as reported by police officials. The incident occurred on Thursday when the girl was returning home from a shopping trip with her aunt.

Identified as Arvind, the accused resides in the Sheeshganj area. A complaint from the girl's father led to his arrest under pertinent sections of BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, confirmed Harendra Singh, the Station House Officer of the Sheeshgarh police station.

Further details reveal that Arvind, who is a farmer by occupation, is married. The police are continuing their investigation.

