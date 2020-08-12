Justin Hartley continues to fuel Sofia Pernas romance rumours amid Chrishell Stause divorce

American actor Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas recently teased fans over their rumoured romance. According to E!News, it's been two months since the 'This is Us' actor was spotted kissing his former 'Young and The Restless' co-star, and now Hartley and Pernas are adding more fuel to the relationship speculation. The duo took to their Instagram stories to share photos from their refreshing day by the pool.

In Pernas' picture, a man's arm can be seen holding onto a glass of Guinness. Though the man's head is out of frame in the social media snap, the watch on his wrist appears to resemble one that Hartley wore on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2019. The 31-year-old Moroccan actor Pernas captioned the photo with Lionel Richie lyrics, writing, "Easy like Sunday mornin'." Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actor posted a photo of himself in the pool with his dog, Paisley. Referencing Pernas' caption, Hartley wrote alongside the picture, "Paisley like Sunday mornin'."

While the rumoured couple spent their weekend outdoors, many Netflix viewers were busy watching 'Selling Sunset', which stars Hartley's ex, Chrishell Stause. The duo's divorce is one of the highlighted topics of the show's third season, which just premiered on the streaming service this past Friday, Aug. 7.

As per E!News, Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the new season of the reality series, Stause claimed that Hartley texted her about their divorce filing. (ANI)