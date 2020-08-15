Left Menu
Development News Edition

74th Independence Day: Hema Malini salutes corona warriors; urges citizens to help make 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday greeted the citizens of the nation on its 74th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:19 IST
74th Independence Day: Hema Malini salutes corona warriors; urges citizens to help make 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
A still from the video message shared by evergreen actor Hema Malini (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday greeted the citizens of the nation on its 74th Independence Day. The 'Sholay' actor extended her warm-filled wishes, through a video message posted on Twitter.

She began the video by recalling the unmatched contributions made by the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi in the fight of freedom for the country. Later, Mathura MP also gave her well-good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "far-sightedness", and the "determined leading" nature in help making a new country.

The 71-year-old actor took a moment and hailed the frontline warriors battling coronavirus, for their tireless effort in serving the people of the country. The actor-turned-politician, before concluding the video message, put forward an appeal to every Indian citizen to work for a team India, and help to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

Scores of Bollywood celebrities have been pouring in love, and admiration for the country while marking the 74th Independence Day. Actor Priyanka Chopra gave special respect to all those fearless women in history who have played their own unique part during the struggle of the country's independence.

While other big names, in the entertainment industry, from veteran actors Dharmendra Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to music maestro AR Rahman extended their warm wishes on social media.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Fried, anchor of Braves' rotation, to face first-place Marlins

In light of the Atlanta Braves rotation issues, left-hander Max Fried is being viewed as the savior of the pitching staff. Fried, who will face the host Miami Marlins on Saturday night, led all National League lefties in wins last year, goi...

AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid COVID-19

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the national capital. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by Chairman of AAI, Arvind Singh, at the new AT...

Turnbull entrusted to end Tigers' futility against Indians

The Detroit Tigers get two more chances this weekend to break their longest losing streak to any team in franchise history. The Tigers lost for the 18th consecutive time to the Cleveland Indians on Friday, getting thumped 10-5 at Detroits C...

Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscows Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020