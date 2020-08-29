Sherlock Holmes 3: Will Johnny Depp enter by Robert Downey Jr.’s effort?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to release in December next year. Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts have been waiting for this highly anticipated movie for the last nine years. However, they are excited for the movie with an objective to see Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law playing the roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The previous movie received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. Thus, fans are excited as these two protagonists will be back in the movie next year.

The filming for Sherlock Holmes 3 commenced quite earlier. But the filmmakers were compelled to halt the production due to the global Covid-19 pandemic situation. However, thanks to the filmmakers that they are still targeting the release date in December next year and making the progress accordingly. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider. Dexter Fletcher was announced as the film's director in July 2019. Sherlock Holmes 3 is going to be directed by Fletcher and Chris Brancato is working on the script.

According to some sources, Robert Downey Jr. is lobbying hard to get Johnny Depp a role in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3. Although there has been no evidence in support of it, but the rumour is that Pirates of the Caribbean actor is now confronting difficult situation in getting any offer due to his prolonged legal battle with Amber Heard.

If Johnny Depp joins the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. As antagonists like Lord Henry, Jim Moriarty, Sebastian Moran and Henry Blackwood have already appeared earlier, Amber Heard's ex-spouse may portray Charles Augustus Magnussen in the third movie. However, we don't have any official announcement in support of this report.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

