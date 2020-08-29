Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sherlock Holmes 3: Will Johnny Depp enter by Robert Downey Jr.’s effort?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:40 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3: Will Johnny Depp enter by Robert Downey Jr.’s effort?
Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to release in December next year. Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts have been waiting for this highly anticipated movie for the last nine years. However, they are excited for the movie with an objective to see Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law playing the roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The previous movie received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. Thus, fans are excited as these two protagonists will be back in the movie next year.

The filming for Sherlock Holmes 3 commenced quite earlier. But the filmmakers were compelled to halt the production due to the global Covid-19 pandemic situation. However, thanks to the filmmakers that they are still targeting the release date in December next year and making the progress accordingly. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider. Dexter Fletcher was announced as the film's director in July 2019. Sherlock Holmes 3 is going to be directed by Fletcher and Chris Brancato is working on the script.

According to some sources, Robert Downey Jr. is lobbying hard to get Johnny Depp a role in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3. Although there has been no evidence in support of it, but the rumour is that Pirates of the Caribbean actor is now confronting difficult situation in getting any offer due to his prolonged legal battle with Amber Heard.

If Johnny Depp joins the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. As antagonists like Lord Henry, Jim Moriarty, Sebastian Moran and Henry Blackwood have already appeared earlier, Amber Heard's ex-spouse may portray Charles Augustus Magnussen in the third movie. However, we don't have any official announcement in support of this report.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour debunked, what we know so far

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed

A Tesla driver, whose car was on Autopilot mode, was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriffs deputy car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the s...

Chinese authorities arrest 12 people, including pro-democracy activist, secretly heading to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested 12 people, including a pro-democracy activist, who were secretly heading to Taiwan by sea. Citing Coast Guard Bureau in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, NHK World reported that a speedboat was in...

Sierra Leoneans sue government for alleged environmental failings at diamond mine

Sierra Leoneans living next to the countrys largest diamond mine are taking their government to West Africas regional court for failing to protect them from alleged environmental lapses by the company that runs it, a subsidiary of Octea Lim...

Trump convention speech attracts smaller TV audience than Biden, according to early ratings data

Some 21.6 million Americans watched U.S. President Donald Trumps keynote speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, according to preliminary ratings data on Friday that suggested a lower TV audience for Trump than Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020