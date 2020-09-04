Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:29 IST
Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views
Many fans started wondering Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon had a special relationship between them. Image Credit: Facebook / What's Wrong With Secretary Kim - Korean Drama

Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon were seen in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The storyline of a businessman and his loyal secretary was highly liked by the viewers in South Korea and other countries.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim starring Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon not only presents an interesting story, but fans were mesmerized seeing a hot kissing scene between them. That scene received a plenty of praises from the audience in South Korea and across the world. The kissing video, according to a recent media report, accumulated over 200 million views and is still liked by the global viewers.

With this video, many fans started wondering Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon had a special relationship between them. The loving chemistry between their characters in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim became very popular and many fans expected that they were having a love link in their real life also. Plenty of rumours started swirling up in 2018 mainly when the series was aired.

However, in an interview with Hankook Ilbo, Park Seo-joon discussed how speculations emerged just out of mere imaginations. According to him, the evidence to prove his relationship with Park Min-young was forced.

The 31-year old actor, Park Seo-joon revealed that he considered having surgery to become an actor. Before becoming a popular actor, Park Min-young's co-star in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim had to pass many tests in order to establish that he had talent and great personality.

At the age of around 21, the young actor needed to knock the doors of writers, directors, producers, broadcasters and agencies who used to reject him with the reason 'he looked very unattractive and simple'. Thus, the idea of having cosmetic surgery seemed essential to him.

Later, Park Seo-joon decided not to undergo surgery. He contemplated to stay natural and instead started preparing better in his acting and personality. He recently revealed all these in a conversation with Harper's Bazaar.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Park Min-young, Park Seo-joon and other South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

