Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:07 IST
The information on Mad Dog Productions reveals filming for Sex Education Season 3 will start in September although the date is not announced. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Since Sex Education Season 3 got an official renewal in February this year, the series enthusiasts have turned desperate to know when and what they can see next. In February this year, Netflix tweeted, "let's talk about sex baby, let's talk about season 3 (of Sex Education)".

Although Sex Education Season 3 was renewed in February this year, the production didn't start due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic had severe impact on the production of Sex Education Season 3 like any other television projects. The pandemic situation brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss.

You must know that young people are required in Sex Education Season 3. The series' casting company, Mad Dog Productions is currently looking for people aged between 18 and 26. You simply need to sign up to the Mad Dog Extras app and upload your 'right to work' documents with a few recent photographs. Check more information here.

The information on Mad Dog Productions reveals filming for Sex Education Season 3 will start in September although the date is not announced. The production house is also seeking for a real choir to appear in the series. If you get selected, you will get the opportunity to join the cast including Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield. It will be filmed on set in Newport, Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

Sex Education Season 3 will commence where the second season ended. The third season is likely to solve the previous cliffhangers and many mysteries that were left unsolved. The viewers were disheartened to see Maeve and Otis not winding up together again. Many interesting things will be seen in the imminent season will the returning of Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Isaac (George Robinson), Rahim (Sami Outalbali)and villainous Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) among others.

According to the series creator, Laurie Nunn, Sex Education could go for more seasons. This means, Season 3 will not mark end to the series. According to Nunn, the series will not continue for many years as some cast members are compelled to get involved in other projects.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

