'The Inheritance Games' in works at Amazon, Grainne Godfree to pen series

Grainne Godfree, the DC veteran scribe behind "Legends of Tomorrow", is set to write a television series based on the recently released young adult novel "The Inheritance Games" . The project, set up at Amazon Studios, hails from Sony Pictures TV and Josh Berman's studio-based Osprey Productions.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, the author of the New York Times bestseller, will co-produce the adaptation. The synopsis of the plot reads: "When an eccentric billionaire dies and leaves his fortune to a teenage girl he’s never met, the world - and his relatives - are obsessed with figuring out why." Godfree, who will also executive produce, has also worked extensively in the DC Entertainment stable, including titles like "The Flash" and "The Tomorrow People" . She currently serves as an executive producer on The CW's "Legends of Tomorrow".