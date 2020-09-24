Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix acquires Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua's 'The Guilty'

The Danish original film, directed Gustav Moller, was the official entry of Denmark for the Best International Feature category at 2019 Academy Awards. The suspense thriller had also bagged the world audience award at Sundance the same year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:54 IST
Netflix acquires Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua's 'The Guilty'

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua's upcoming project "The Guilty" has landed at streamer Netflix. The movie, which is a remake of 2018 Danish feature of the same name, reunites Gyllenhaal and Fuqua after their 2015 boxing drama "Southpaw".

According to Deadline, Netflix bagged the worldwide distribution rights of the remake for a whopping USD 30 million. The Danish original film, directed Gustav Moller, was the official entry of Denmark for the Best International Feature category at 2019 Academy Awards.

The suspense thriller had also bagged the world audience award at Sundance the same year. The remake has a script from "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto.

It follows a police officer under investigation who is demoted to desk-work at an emergency call centre. When he receives a terrified phone call from a kidnapped woman, he must battle his internal demons in order to save her. Gyllenhaal will produce "The Guilty" alongside Nine Stories co-founder Riva Marker, with Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina producing for Bold Films.

Moller and producer Lina Flint will serve as executive producers..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F41 with sAMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery coming on Oct 8

Samsung will launch its first F-Series smartphone, the Galaxy F41, on October 8 in India, reveals a Flipkart teaser page for the upcoming phone.According to the teaser page, the Galaxy F41 will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and ...

Centre should have taken farmers into confidence before taking decision on farm bills:Mayawati

Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers. The former UP chief minister recalled that during ...

Localised data centres needed for improved connectivity: Sen

With the work from home WFH phenomenon going to increase in the coming days, a senior West Bengal government official on Thursday said there is a need for localized data centers for improving broadband connectivity. Chairman of WBHIDCO Deba...

Japan's new PM calls for better ties with S.Korea, cooperation on N.Korea

Japans new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, spoke to South Koreas president for the first time on Thursday, calling for both countries to repair their frayed ties and cooperate to counter any threat from North Korea. Relations between the tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020