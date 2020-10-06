Left Menu
The King: Eternal Monarch’s Kim Go-eun reunites her ex-co-star Shin Hyun-bin

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:16 IST
Kim Go-eun took to Instagram and posted snap of her reunion with her Sunset in My Hometown co-star Shin Hyun-bin. Image Credit: Facebook / Kim Go-eun

Kim Go-eun is always on the headlines these days. A few days back, the beautiful South Korean actress met another actress Kim Yong-ji for a quick dance session. Then The King: Eternal Monarch actress took to Instagram and posted a solo photo (on the Instagram) where she's soaking up the sun.

Global fans and followers of Kim Go-eun will be happy to know that their favorite The King: Eternal Monarch actress recently united with Shin Hyun-bin, who had been her co-star in the South Korean drama Sunset in My Hometown.

Kim Go-eun took to Instagram and posted snap of her reunion with her Sunset in My Hometown co-star Shin Hyun-bin. The two stars are noticed quite close to each other being good friends. The snap shows they were having a meal together.

오랜만에 만나서 신난 우리😎🖤

In 2019, Kim Go-eun was named as a Chanel ambassador for South Korea, and was later selected to be one of the seven faces for Chanel's 'J12 Turns 20' campaign in 2020. In late February 2020, the Korean NGO Good Neighbors published that Kim Go-eun had made a donation of 100 million won (approx. $82,640 USD) to provide 40,000 masks for low-income families in South Korea amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Kim Go-eun uploaded a picture in which she is observed having sports curly locks. When she gets ample time, she pulls off a new hair style with ease. She is seen hiding her face behind a mask in the photograph.

👩🏻‍🦱🖤

Also Read: City Couple's Way of Love: Kim Ji-won, Ji Chang-wook join It's Okay to Not Be Okay's director

