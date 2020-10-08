The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 renewal update, what latest we know

Has Netflix renewed The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2? The South Korean series enthusiasts across the planet are eagerly waiting to get the renewal update for the second season.

Fans may be ardently waiting for The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2, but it is still yet to be renewed. However, we firmly believe that its second season will surely be renewed in future despite the fact that majority of the South Korean TV series are made only for one season.

Although the release of The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 is not confirmed yet, still the cast members who will return in it are like Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon/ Lee Ji-hun, Jung Hyeon-jun as young Lee Gon, Kim Go-Eun as Jung Tae-eul / Luna,Woo Doo-hwan as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Yeon, Kim Kyung-nam as Kang Shin-ja, Jung Eun-Chae as Goo Seo-Kyung / Goo Eun-a, Lee Jung-jin as Lee Lim to name a few.

The King: Eternal Monarch started with the Korean Nielsen Nationwide viewership rating at 11.6 percent on the second episode but the rating hit it lowest at 5.2 percent on the 11th episode, and the series struggled to pass the 6 to 8 percent viewership rating on later episodes. While the ratings were generally low in Korea and the series struggled with lower-than-expected domestic popularity, it gained popularity abroad and was ranked first on Netflix in multiple countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand while airing. With having such a beautiful response globally, the creator can't hold them back in renewing The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2.

There is a big reason behind The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2's delay in renewal. The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

