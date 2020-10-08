Left Menu
Development News Edition

The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 renewal update, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:24 IST
The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 renewal update, what latest we know
Fans may be ardently waiting for The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2, but it is still yet to be renewed. Image Credit: Facebook / The King: Eternal Monarch

Has Netflix renewed The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2? The South Korean series enthusiasts across the planet are eagerly waiting to get the renewal update for the second season.

Fans may be ardently waiting for The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2, but it is still yet to be renewed. However, we firmly believe that its second season will surely be renewed in future despite the fact that majority of the South Korean TV series are made only for one season.

Although the release of The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 is not confirmed yet, still the cast members who will return in it are like Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon/ Lee Ji-hun, Jung Hyeon-jun as young Lee Gon, Kim Go-Eun as Jung Tae-eul / Luna,Woo Doo-hwan as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Yeon, Kim Kyung-nam as Kang Shin-ja, Jung Eun-Chae as Goo Seo-Kyung / Goo Eun-a, Lee Jung-jin as Lee Lim to name a few.

The King: Eternal Monarch started with the Korean Nielsen Nationwide viewership rating at 11.6 percent on the second episode but the rating hit it lowest at 5.2 percent on the 11th episode, and the series struggled to pass the 6 to 8 percent viewership rating on later episodes. While the ratings were generally low in Korea and the series struggled with lower-than-expected domestic popularity, it gained popularity abroad and was ranked first on Netflix in multiple countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand while airing. With having such a beautiful response globally, the creator can't hold them back in renewing The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2.

There is a big reason behind The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2's delay in renewal. The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

Also Read: The King: Eternal Monarch's Kim Go-eun reunites her ex-co-star Shin Hyun-bin

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the 25-year-old WTO will have its first female leader. The WTO said o...

Fourth Industrial Revolution presents opportunity to create unprecedented value: Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents a unique opportunity to create unprecedented value and prosperity for everyone in all spheres of life. We must invest in building nex...

Thailand delays hosting of first foreign tourists since April

Thailand is pushing back plans to receive its first batch of foreign tourists due to administrative issues, a senior official said on Thursday, adding to uncertainty about when it will welcome back visitors vital to its economy.Processes in...

Black fly sits atop Mike Pence's white head, steals show at VP debate

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday had plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they couldnt stop the nights most talked-about intruder - a giant stray housefly that perched on Vice President Mike Pences cropped whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020