The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Netflix is yet to renew its spiritual and cosmic journey with its global viewers. Yes, The Midnight Gospel Season 2 has not been renewed. However, the way this animated web series have received high attention and viewership across the world, we believe that the second season will get a greenlight very soon.

The Midnight Gospel would be renewed for Season 2 – this was previously hinted by the co-creator Duncan Trussell. During his conversation with Deadline, he said that he is hopeful for its renewal and discussed the success of Season 1. The success of Season 1 is the main reason behind the absolute possibility of Season 2.

Duncan Trussell said on The Mindnight Gospel Season 2, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," Duncan Trussell added.

On review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has an approval rating of 92 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 7.91/10. On Metacritic, the first season has a score of 82 out of 100, based on reviews from eight critics, indicating 'universal acclaim'.

Earlier we have told you the spiritual and cosmic journey will continue in The Midnight Gospel Season 2. It will take you more into details of birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. The viewers will be taken into a deep cosmic journey as it happened in the previous season. Like Season 1, the imminent Season 2 will deal with different themes like miracle, meditation, forgiveness, spiritualism, funerary rituals, death positivity, enlightenment and existentialism.

The imminent season will see the same cast from the first season such as Duncan Trussell as Clancy Gilroy, Phil Hendrie as Universe Simulator, Christiana P as Bobua, Maria Bamford as Butt Demon, Steve Little as Captain Byrce, Dong Lussenhop as Daniel Hoops, Joey 'Coco' Diaz as Chuck Charles, Stephen Root as Bill Taft, and Johnny Pemberton as Cornelius.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo's dangerous revenge plot?