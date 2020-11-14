PM Modi greets people on Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday "Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 08:24 IST
