PM Modi greets people on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday "Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 08:24 IST
PM Modi greets people on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted

Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

PM Modi greets people on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on SaturdayBest wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy, he tweeted...

