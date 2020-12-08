Left Menu
'Shameless' final season adds Chelsea Alden to cast

The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of the dysfunctional Gallagher family, navigating life and love in Chicagos South Side.Alden will play Tish, who works as a cashier at a furniture store, where Carl Ethan Cutkosky rescues her from an irate customer.

'Shameless' final season adds Chelsea Alden to cast

Actor Chelsea Alden, best known for ''13 Reasons Why'' and ''The Good Doctor'', is set to star in the 11th and final season of Showtime's ''Shameless'' in a recurring role. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of the dysfunctional Gallagher family, navigating life and love in Chicago's South Side.

Alden will play Tish, who works as a cashier at a furniture store, where Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) rescues her from an irate customer. The final season of the series finds the Gallagher family at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, gentrification and ageing to reconcile.

''As Frank (Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family's new patriarch. ''Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood,'' the official synopis read.

The last chapter will also see Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) find an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggling to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for. ''Shameless'' is based on a British original series of the same name that also ran for 11 seasons. The US adaptation was developed by John Wells who has steered the show for its entire run.

Created by Paul Abbott, the show also stars Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner. The final season is slated to air on December 6.

