Black Clover: Notable facts about Asta that can shape the future of series

Black Clover has quickly become one of the most popular anime series out there. Asta is one of the main characters of the series but despite his importance to the main story and literally several dozens of chapters, it's easy to miss a ton of details about him. Not to worry, that's what this list is for, offering the most notable facts about Asta that would be significant in the chapters to come.

Asta has a demon inside him

While other anime characters struggle with the demons inside looking for dominance, Asta's story is not the same. Instead, he never gave in and decided to boss the demon around when he felt this dark power waking up inside of him during his battle against an opponent.

He can 'store' magic

While Asta was born without magic, that doesn't mean he can't use it at all. Using the sword he attained during his battle against the Diamond Kingdom's soldier Mars, he can drain other people's magic and store it for future use. Although Asta hasn't used it often, it's still a powerful trick that brings others to a level playing field.

Was once a detective

When the earliest chapters of Black Clover were released, it ran alongside a lesser-known manga Kagamigami. At the time, a crossover manga came out to celebrate the first volumes of both series releasing, and in that, Asta joined Miyoshi's detective agency. Of course, he couldn't use magic even in that, so he just kept using physical force to fight all the threats.

Asta's original last name is "Staria"

Asta was left at the Hage Village orphanage shortly after he was born and much of his origins remain a mystery. He never had parents, at least in the actual manga. But in a one-shot pilot series, it is revealed that Asta's last name was actually Staria.

Asta Can Use Ki

Despite the disadvantage of not being able to use magic, Asta has developed quite a few tricks that help him in combats. He mastered Ki, which basically translates to a sixth sense that allows him to detect unseen attacks and defend against them. With this technique, he is able to react faster and deadlier.

The latest Black Clover episode 156 has now hit the screens and you can watch it on Crunchyroll.