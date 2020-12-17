Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

'BinJin' fans have loved the behind-the-scenes footage of Hyun Bin teasing his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye-jin while they were on sets to film the meat grilling scene. In the footage, the Korean actor can be seen offering meat to other actors but not to his on-screen beau even as she was looking at him with puppy eyes, and when he gives Son Ye-jin a piece, it's so big she cannot eat it.

But as it turns out, Hyun Bin's love for cooking and particularly meat grilling (and probably teasing his co-stars) isn't just limited to Crash Landing On You and goes way back. A few years-old interview of Hyun and his Confidential Assignment co-star Yoo Hae-jin is going viral after the success of CLOY Season 1.

In the interview, Yoo Hae-Jin was asked about unexpected things that he might have learned about Hyun Bin while working with him. In his answer to that question, he answers that Hyun Bin is really good at grilling meats (obviously) and explains how he does it in a manly way. You can watch the clip here:

CLOY fans are rooting to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin together and the BTS meat grilling scene just shows how comfortable and fun they are with each other.

Many of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's fans (who are demanding to see them together in Crash Landing on You Season 2) may not know that a petition was already launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. It has accumulated thousands of signatures so far. Although renewal of the show for the second season is not yet announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.