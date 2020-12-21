Left Menu
EU to decide on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by evening, EU chief

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:56 IST
EU to decide on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by evening, EU chief
Representative image

The European Commission should give its decision by Monday evening on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which should pave the wave for vaccinations to begin across the 27 EU countries this year.

After the European Medicines Agency gave its green light to the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the EU's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said the Commission would act quickly.

"Now we will act fast. I expect a European Commission decision by this evening," she wrote on Twitter.

