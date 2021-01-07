Amy Ryan joins Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Oscar nominee Amy Ryan is set to star in Hulu's new comedy series ''Only Murders in the Building'' along with veteran actors-comics Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show, described as a story about ''three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one'', has been co-created by Martin and John Hoffman.

Ryan will be third 'stranger', a musician who resides in the building, reported Deadline. The ''Lost Girls'' actor joins previously announced Aaron Dominguez, who plays the son of the building's super who is returning to the swanky residence after years away.

''Only Murders in the Building'' hails from 20th Century Fox Television and will be executive produced by ''This Is Us'' creator Dan Fogelman. The series is the latest collaboration between Martin and Short, whose friendship began 35 years ago. The duo are currently on a comedy tour together, called the ''Now You See Them, Soon You Won't Tour''.

