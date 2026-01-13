Left Menu

Xabi Alonso's Short-Lived Real Madrid Coaching Stint: Challenges and Farewells

Xabi Alonso's tenure as Real Madrid's coach was marked by struggles against top European teams and internal discord. The Spaniard, who had previously succeeded in Germany, could not replicate his success at Real, leading to a mutual departure. His time was notable for clashes with key players and declining performances.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso's short-lived tenure as Real Madrid's coach has come to a disappointing end after just seven months. The former Real Madrid player faced a series of challenges, including defeats by major European rivals and troubled relations with senior team members.

Having previously found success in Germany, where he led Bayer Leverkusen to a flawless Bundesliga victory, Alonso struggled to bring the same success to the Spanish giants. His departure was announced on Tuesday, following a mutual agreement with the club.

During his time as coach, Real Madrid suffered significant losses to teams like Paris St Germain, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City, overshadowing an initial promising lead in LaLiga standings. Reports indicated tensions with key players, contributing to his coaching challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

