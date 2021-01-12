Rick and Morty Season 5: Creators talk on writing progress via video chat

Rick and Morty Season 5 is in the process of creation. But Adult Swim's viewers are always in a depressing mode for the series' long breaks between seasons. While the official release for fifth season is yet to be announced, fans may have some reasons to get it soon. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent fifth season.

Rick and Morty was confirmed for Season 5 in July last year. It was a part of a long-term deal in May 2018 that ordered 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons.

The series creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland recently said in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker than the previous seasons. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon said.

There was a gap of one year between Rick and Morty seasons 1 and 2, 1.5 years between seasons 2 and 3, and two years between seasons 3 and 4. Thus, Season 5 is expected to take time additional time as Season 4 dropped its premiere on May 31, 2020.

Rick and Morty's enthusiasts believe that production for Season 5 seems to be moving quite faster than before. Dan Harmon said in a conversation with SyFy wire, "We're more on schedule than we've ever been. It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore." In a conversation with Slash Film, the series' co-creator, Justin Roiland said that the team is already working on Season 7.

On the other hand, Dan Harmon told The Wrap that the writing for Rick and Morty Season 5 was still underway. According to him, the assembling of the writers through video chat was going smoothly and bolstering the creative process.

"Everyone is equalized in the interruption sense in a Zoom writers' room. And I think that's a good thing because it really democratizes what can be an easily ignored psychological thing that could continue to go on in a physical writers' room," Harmon said.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

