House of the Dragon development revealed, what more we know on Season 1

Since Game of Thrones enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones aficionados across the planet have been conversing over varied podiums over the last few weeks on House of the Dragon Season 1. They have been debating about the best choice for The Rogue Prince, Daemon Targaryen.

Here you go with Daemon's character description: The younger brother to King Viserys, Daemon wasn't born with 'naked ambition' for the throne despite being in line for it. He's less methodical and more impetuous. Not to mention easily bored… stumbling from one distraction to the next with the subconscious yet singular obsession with earning the love and acceptance of his brother the king. Most of Daemon's joy is found at sword-point. But even as the most experienced warrior of his time, he vacillates between vile and heroic, making him the true rogue of the series.

Casey Bloys, the HBO president spoke to Deadline that House of the Dragon Season 1 would be released in April 2022, as Games of Thrones releases each season in April.

On the other hand, Bloys said that writing on House of the Dragon Season 1 is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. Despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

House of the Dragon Season 1 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in April 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

