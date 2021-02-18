Left Menu

Deepika Padukone joins 'PawriHoriHai' bandwagon with a hilarious twist to viral meme

Netizens have been grooving to the meme-worthy track 'PawriHoriHai' since music composer Yashraj Mukhate came up with his composition of the "pawry anthem". Now, Bollywood's queen of hearts Deepika Padukone has also joined the bandwagon with her own version of the viral meme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:10 IST
Deepika Padukone joins 'PawriHoriHai' bandwagon with a hilarious twist to viral meme
Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Netizens have been grooving to the meme-worthy track 'PawriHoriHai' since music composer Yashraj Mukhate came up with his composition of the "pawry anthem". Now, Bollywood's queen of hearts Deepika Padukone has also joined the bandwagon with her own version of the viral meme. The 'Padmaavat' actor shared a rib-tickling picture on Instagram and wrote, "who made this?" with a laughing-out loud emoticon.

The image is a throwback picture that sees a young Deepika sitting on a wooden horse toy. The picture also features text, which reads, "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hain, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain." The post from the talented actor received more than 1 lakh likes within few minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing application.

Yashraj, who has made a name for himself by making iconic tracks out of some dialogues or meme-worthy content, recently posted the new track incorporating the famous #PawriHoriHai, which has gone viral on social media. However, it is important to note where the word "pawri" came from. Last week, a Pakistani influencer and content creator named Dananeer Mobeen went viral on social media in which she could be seen vacationing in a hilly location.

In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)." Mobeen saying party as "pawri" has triggered a meme fest on social media and Mukhate also stepped on the bandwagon to use the word to make a party anthem that everyone can groove to.

As soon as the new composition was posted on Mukhate's Instagram account, users started to comment and there were the likes of Bollywood celebrities including Randeep Hooda, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gave their approval to this "pawri anthem". Several other users took to Twitter to approve of Mukhate's new "pawri anthem" and memes started to flock in.

Dananeer creates content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends. She also speaks on mental health issues plaguing the youth of Pakistan. While the footage has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai on Twitter, the video has over a million views on Dananeer's official Instagram handle alone. Yashraj has earlier composed several iconic tracks like 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' 'Biggini shoot' and 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Fighter', '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's MailOnline says: We're astonished by Facebook move, hope Australia stands firm

MailOnline, one of worlds most popular news websites, said on Thursday that it was astonished by Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia and that it hoped politicians there stood firm.So much for Facebooks commitment to free ...

Weekend lockdown in Amravati district to curb COVID-19 cases

In view of the rising COVID-19cases, the district administration on Thursday announced aweekend lockdown in Amravati, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am onMonday, a period during which markets and other establishmentswill remain shut.However, es...

QUOTES-UK lawmaker Knight: 'bully' Facebook must back off or face stern action

Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia is a staggeringly irresponsible attempt to bully a democracy and will stiffen the resolve of legislators across the world to get tough with the technology giants, a senior British lawma...

US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released

An American journalist, living in northwestern Syria for nearly a decade, has been released, six months after he was captured by an al-Qaida-linked militant group, Syrian opposition media reported.Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Verno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021