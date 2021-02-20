Left Menu

Tom Hardy to star in Gareth Evans' 'Havoc'

Actor Tom Hardy has joined hands with ace filmmaker Gareth Evans for the upcoming crime thriller titled 'Havoc'.

Tom Hardy. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tom Hardy has joined hands with ace filmmaker Gareth Evans for the upcoming crime thriller titled 'Havoc'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming Netflix film will be written and directed by Evans, whose credits include popular movies like 'The Raid' and 'The Raid 2'.

Evans is also producing via his One More One Productions. Hardy, who is starring, is also bankrolling, as well as Evans' frequent collaborators, Ed Talfan of Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films. In 'Havoc', Hardy will play a bruised detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

A late June start date in Europe is being eyed. The rest of the details surrounding the project are being kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Hardy will be next seen on the big screen with 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' in which he will reprise his role as the Spider-Man anti-hero. The Sony picture is currently scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release. (ANI)

