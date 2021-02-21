Left Menu

Hyun Bin to start shooting for interesting new project next week

In the latest edition of the movie, Hyun Bin is expected to play a North Korean detective who heads to South Korea and is joined by another detective who wants to fulfill his own purpose. The movie could also see a new character from the U.S. FBI.

Korean actor Hyun Bin is reportedly set to start filming for his new project tentatively titled "Confidential Assignment 2: International" from next week, according to local media reports. As evident by the name, the movie is a sequel to the 2017 film Confidential Assignment.

The sequel of Confidential Assignment also casts Yoo Hae-jin, Girls Generation group member Im Yoona, Jin Seon-kyu, and American actor Daniel Henney. The actors had recently gathered for their first script reading as well.

Hyun Bin has gained international recognition after the success of Crash Landing On You, which also became the most-streamed Korean series at one point in time. A few years-old interview of Hyun Bin and his Confidential Assignment co-star Yoo Hae-jin also went viral after the Korean star rose to global fame. In the interview, Yoo Hae-Jin was asked about unexpected things that he might have learned about Hyun Bin while working with him. In his answer to that question, he answers that Hyun Bin is really good at grilling meats and explains how he does it in a manly way.

While there is no official announcement yet about Crash Landing On You's sequel, fans are increasingly rooting for its renewal. A petition was already launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. It has accumulated thousands of signatures so far.

