Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney

The National Football League (NFL) on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Co's channels ESPN and ABC. The Sports Business Journal reported that ESPN will renew 'Monday Night Football' and ABC will return to the Super Bowl rotation. (https://bit.ly/3pYxSNF)

Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas. Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

Record-breaking Japan's anime film 'Demon Slayer' lands in U.S. cinemas

The record-breaking Japanese anime film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" carried over its box-office buzz to the United States on Friday, captivating Florida fans in its first screening. The Demon Slayer film, based on a popular manga and TV anime series, has grossed over $350 million at theaters in Japan, despite COVID-19 restrictions, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winner "Spirited Away" in just over two months to become the most successful Japanese anime of all time.

Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said. The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home.

Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation

A new documentary captures Billie Eilish's meteoric rise to fame, in an intimate portrayal of the teenager recording music at home, passing her driving test, going through a relationship break-up and meeting her idol Justin Bieber. "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" follows the American singer-songwriter's close relationship with her family, performing on stage, on the road, meeting fans and collecting five Grammy Awards, the music industry's highest honours.

