Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney

The National Football League (NFL) on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Co's channels ESPN and ABC. The Sports Business Journal reported that ESPN will renew 'Monday Night Football' and ABC will return to the Super Bowl rotation. (https://bit.ly/3pYxSNF)

Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas. Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

Record-breaking Japan's anime film 'Demon Slayer' lands in U.S. cinemas

The record-breaking Japanese anime film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" carried over its box-office buzz to the United States on Friday, captivating Florida fans in its first screening. The Demon Slayer film, based on a popular manga and TV anime series, has grossed over $350 million at theaters in Japan, despite COVID-19 restrictions, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winner "Spirited Away" in just over two months to become the most successful Japanese anime of all time.

Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said. The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home.

Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation

A new documentary captures Billie Eilish's meteoric rise to fame, in an intimate portrayal of the teenager recording music at home, passing her driving test, going through a relationship break-up and meeting her idol Justin Bieber. "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" follows the American singer-songwriter's close relationship with her family, performing on stage, on the road, meeting fans and collecting five Grammy Awards, the music industry's highest honours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexicos coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.Hugo Lop...

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as All in the Family and One Day at a Time, accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burne...

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa do Brasil first leg at Gremio

Palmeiras beat Gremio 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final in Porto Alegre on Sunday, even though playing the last half hour of the game with a man less after Luan was sent off. Palmeiras had won only three of their last 15 game...

Auckland coronavirus lockdown tests New Zealanders' patience

The mayor of Auckland called for residents to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines after New Zealands biggest city was thrown into its fourth pandemic lockdown over the weekend.The seven-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021