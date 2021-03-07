Left Menu

Nita Ambani launches social media platform Her Circle for women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:30 IST
Nita Ambani launches social media platform Her Circle for women
The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile, the statement said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani on Sunday launched a social media platform 'Her Circle' aimed at empowering women.

Her Circle is envisioned to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women through a social platform.

''I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own.

''With the Digital Revolution enabling round the clock global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform,'' Ambani said in a statement.

Her Circle subscribers will be able to watch videos, read articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

Ambani said that when women lean on women, incredible things happen. ''All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity and in return, I have strived to pass on my learnings to others.

''As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself. From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience,'' Ambani said.

Her circle will also provide women with answers from Reliance's panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile, the statement said.

It will give access to masterclasses from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

Her Circle will provide space for women to share their life stories of success-through-struggle, which can provide inspiration, hope and resilience to others, according to the statement.

''Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other,'' Ambani said.

Registration on Her Circle is free. It has been launched in English and will subsequently be expanded in other languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. George Floyds friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling lifeTravis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young. All...

Gujarat Cong didn't give me any work in local body polls; even opinion not sought: Hardik Patel

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Sunday slammed the functioning of the state unit after the partys humiliating defeat in the local body elections, claiming that no work was given to him in the polls and his opinion was als...

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals befo...

Britain tells Iran continued confinement of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'unacceptable'

Britain told Iran on Sunday the continued confinement of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was unacceptable and that she must be released so she can return to her family.We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021