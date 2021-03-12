Left Menu

Patti Harrison joins cast of Paramount's 'The Lost City of D'

American actor-comedian Patti Harrison has been roped in to join the cast of 'The Lost City of D', which will be a romantic adventure movie by Paramount.

12-03-2021
American actor-comedian Patti Harrison has been roped in to join the cast of 'The Lost City of D', which will be a romantic adventure movie by Paramount. According to Variety, alongside Patti, whose role is still under wraps, the film also stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. It will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, with the script being penned by Dana Fox.

Bullock will also produce the movie through her Fortis Films banner, along with Liza Chasin's 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is also attached to produce via Exhibit A. 'Lost City of D' follows the story of a reclusive romance novelist, played by Bullock, who is sure that nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model, played by Tatum. Things take a turn when a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Patti had recently headlined the 2021 Sundance Film Festival selection with 'Together Together', alongside Ed Helms, which was later acquired by Bleecker Street. She also recently made history as the first-ever trans actor to voice a character in a Disney film, the animated 'Raya and the Last Dragon' and appeared in the 2018 Blake Lively film 'A Simple Favor'.

As per Variety, in the TV space, Patti is a recurring character on Aidy Bryant's Hulu series 'Shrill' and has had a guest appearance on 'BoJack Horseman' and HBO's 'High Maintenance'. Selected as one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch in 2019, she has also served in writers rooms for Jas. (ANI)

