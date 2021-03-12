Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Roohi' rakes in Rs 3.06 crores on opening day

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's horror-comedy film 'Roohi', which received mixed responses, has minted Rs 3.06 crores on its opening day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:04 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Roohi' rakes in Rs 3.06 crores on opening day
Poster of 'Roohi' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's horror-comedy film 'Roohi', which received mixed responses, has minted Rs 3.06 crores on its opening day. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie, which hit the theatres on Thursday, is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown. With the COVID cases witnessing an uptick and several restrictions put in place, it is safe to say that the film has done decent business on its first day.

Exhibitors, who seem to be thrilled, have applauded the Hardik Mehta directorial for making the much-needed first move to release on the big screen. Speaking about the film's wide appeal, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said, "Roohi has boosted the confidence of the exhibition industry and also reposed the faith of audiences to provide them wholesome entertainment in the safe and secure environment of cinemas. Roohi is receiving good feedback from movie patrons across geographic locations and it is encouraging to see such excellent footfalls."

Saurabh Verma of Inox said, "The response of Roohi is better than even what we had expected. We can only hear laughter in our auditoriums. It is the perfect post-pandemic stress relief film." Vishek Chauhan of Rupbani cinema added, "Audiences are loving the film and people are turning up in good numbers. Footfalls are going up with every show."

The city of joy loves the movie too, as Satadeep Saha from SSR Cinemas, Kolkata shared, "Roohi has started well and the families are finally coming back to theatres for it! People are enjoying the songs which are a major highlight of this movie; the sound effects are also brilliant." Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi echoed similar thoughts, saying, "A 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9-10 crore start in a regular environment. Considering the current scenario, the footfalls are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump from the morning to evening shows. Since the reopening of theatres, Roohi is possibly the first Hindi film that is drawing people to cinemas in large numbers."

On such promising signs, Priyanka Chaudhary, CFO, Jio Studios said, "We have always backed content-driven films and Roohi with a 2200+ screen release was just perfect to bring back the magic of cinemas. We are so delighted that audiences all over India are responding with so much love and positivity. This is a big milestone for the film industry and Jio Studios is proud to be a change-maker." 'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', was initially slated to hit the theatres in the first week of June, last year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date.

A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'. The horror-comedy also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy

With the government announcing a production-linked incentive PLI scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to greater participation from Japan in the program, a top government official said on Fri...

Punam Raut hits half century as India post 248/5

Put in to bat, the Indian womens cricket team posted a competitive 248 for five against South Africa in the third ODI here on Friday.Punam Raut starred for the home team with a 108-ball 77 that was studded with 11 boundaries.Skipper Mithali...

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane.

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane....

BJP appoints Madan Kaushik its Uttarakhand unit chief

The BJP on Friday appointed MLA Madan Kaushik as its Uttarakhand state president, replacing Banshidhar Bhagat who may be inducted as a minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Kaushik is a fourth-term MLA from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021