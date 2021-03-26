Khloe Kardashian daughter True Thompson makes her TV commercial debut

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian made her first appearance on a TV commercial ad with her daughter True Thompson on Friday. The fashion mogul's daughter is not less than a star herself. True Thompson made her first TV commercial debut with her mother for a prescription medicine brand on Friday.

The Good American founder hopped on to her Twitter account to share a glimpse from the advertisement where the mother-daughter duo could be seen cuddling on the couch while enjoying a bowl of popcorn. Taking it to the captions, she wrote, "My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!!!!!!!!"

Kim Kardashian also commented on the post and tweeted, "The cutest." Khloe, who shares her 2-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson, recently revealed on the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' that she has undergone IVF about three different times as she noted that she wouldn't be able to conceive naturally any more.

"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So, I actually have made embryos," she said. In addition, Khloe has shared her thoughts on surrogacy and was seen talking to her sister and star Kim Kardashian about how she would be a high-risk carrier for pregnancy.

The mother of one also held a live-tweeting session with fans where she explained being unsure about the IVF process but motivated to go for it. "It's incredibly overwhelming, knowing what all these hormones do to your body, the procedures, the injections, the waiting, the no guarantees, the surgery, the aftermath of it all. It's daunting. It's scary. It's stressful. It's hard," she wrote while concluding her tweet session. (ANI)

